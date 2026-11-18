Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is set to portray James Bond on screen, becoming the seventh actor to take on the role of the iconic spy. Jeff Bezos shed light on how Robert was chosen for the part of 007, explaining that he was selected from a shortlist of five actors. Notably, the final decision was made just three days before the announcement.

A rigorous selection process was followed: Jeff Bezos

The announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond on Monday sparked considerable discussion. Jeff Bezos revealed that the decision to cast Pattinson was made just three days before the official announcement. Speaking at the 'Silicon Valley and the World' conference, hosted by Semafor in Menlo Park, California, the Amazon founder said, "We followed a very rigorous selection process. The final decision was made on Friday."

Bezos offered an interesting insight into the behind-the-scenes process of casting one of cinema's most iconic characters.

His comments also suggest that, in his capacity as Amazon's executive chairman, he was directly involved in the casting process. Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control of the long-running franchise last year and has appointed Denis Villeneuve to direct the upcoming, yet-untitled film.

Robert Pattinson was selected from five finalists

Bezos revealed that five actors made it to the final shortlist. Each candidate performed three scenes during their screen test, appearing on an actual set and in full costume. He said, "We conducted authentic, old-school screen tests with those five finalists. It was truly fascinating. All five actors were exceptional, but the moment we saw Pattinson's performance, there was no further debate; he was the clear choice."

What was the challenge in casting Robert Pattinson?

While considering Pattinson for the role of James Bond, his immense popularity was seen as a potential challenge. The team felt that he was already a major, high-profile star, unlike several previous actors who were not as famous before taking on the iconic role.

However, his screen test eventually convinced everyone that Pattinson was the right choice to play Bond.

Although Bezos did not reveal the names of the other finalists, reports suggest that actors such as Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult were also considered for the role.

Also Read:

Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and others: The actors Robert Pattinson beat to become 007