Robert Pattinson has officially stepped into the shoes of James Bond. The actor has been confirmed as the next 007 and will lead the upcoming 26th film in the long-running spy franchise. As congratulations pour in for Pattinson from all quarters, who also happens to be Batman, the Hollywood icon beamed with joy after the audience cheered for him at a screening of The Odyssey in London.

Robert Pattinson's unmissable reaction to his James Bond casting

Videos from the London screening of The Odyssey have captured a special moment involving Robert Pattinson. The actor was seated alongside the film's cast and crew when the host congratulated him on being named the next James Bond.

Addressing the audience, the host said, “Congratulations. I’m sure it’s great for everybody in the room. A new Bond, and I really hope that we get, at some point in the future, a chance to dive into that and talk about it. But for now, we really want to celebrate all your extraordinary work on this amazing film. But a huge round of applause for Robert and his amazing news this week. It’s brilliant.”

Pattinson responded with a wide grin and bowed his head as the audience applauded. His co-stars, including Tom Holland, also joined in the applause, making it a memorable moment from the screening.

Robert Pattinson confirmed as the new James Bond

The official announcement was made on Monday, November 16. The franchise shared a picture of Pattinson holding a gun in the signature pose of the iconic British spy. The post on X, formerly Twitter, carried the caption, “Robert Pattinson is James Bond”.

The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, while Steven Knight has been brought on board to write the screenplay. The project will be the 26th instalment in the franchise, which has not had a new release since No Time to Die in 2021. The film marked the end of Daniel Craig's run as Bond.

Pattinson also shared his excitement about taking on the iconic character. In a statement, as reported by AP, he said, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. ... To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Pierce Brosnan welcomes Robert Pattinson to the Bond franchise

Among those celebrating Pattinson's casting was former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan. The two had previously worked together in Remember Me. Brosnan shared a picture of Pattinson and welcomed him to the franchise with a heartfelt message.

“Pierce Brosnan: Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making “Remember Me.” It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor,” he added at the end of his message, which translates to great love.

The shoot for James Bond is expected to begin soon.

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