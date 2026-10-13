RJ Mitte's first Instagram post introduced him as 'Walt Jr', fans revisit Breaking Bad actor's legacy

Actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34. As per Variety, the actor died by suicide. Like his character in Breaking Bad, the actor lived with cerebral palsy. He would often raise awareness about disability and advocate for better representation in the entertainment industry.

On Tuesday, fans of the show are revisiting Mitte's first-ever post on Instagram. Find out why.

RJ Mitte's first Instagram post

RJ Mitte had 313 thousand followers on Instagram. He shared his first post on June 23, 2012. It was a photo of a vanity van with the name 'Walt Jr.' on it. Fans are revisiting the photo, paying emotional tributes to the actor. Take a look:

Condolences poured in the comment box. His followers wrote, "Why????", "May your soul find peace, young man", "Be well on your journey my man! we will remember you.", "Rest in peace, Walt Jr. You brought so much joy to everyone around you, and it breaks my heart that you’re gone", "I want to cry, i'm so sad that such a person is gone just suddenly. i hope your soul finds peace. Rest in peace, Walter Jr. You will forever be in our hearts", "Thank you for bringing "Walt Jr." to life! rest in peace @rjmitte your legacy will continue", and others.

RJ Mitte dies by suicide: Report

According to his representative, Mitte died by suicide. A statement was issued on Monday mourning his death and remembering his work as an actor and disability rights advocate.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the statement read.

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

RJ Mitte's death under investigation

According to People, the Brownsville Police Department received a call at 12:50 pm local time on Monday. Officers reached Mitte's home and found him dead. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. Police have not confirmed the cause or manner of death.

“The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” the Brownsville Police Department (BPD) said.

RJ Mitte and Breaking Bad

RJ Mitte played the son of Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston, and Skyler White, played by Anna Gunn, in the popular crime drama. Created by Vince Gilligan, the series ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. Mitte appeared throughout its run.

Also read:

Bryan Cranston 'devastated' to hear that his on-screen son RJ Mitte from Breaking Bad took his own life