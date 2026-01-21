Red, White & Royal Wedding: Here's everything you need to know about Taylor and Nicholas' sequel Catch up on all the news about the Red, White & Royal Wedding storyline, returning cast, writers, new director and more.

New Delhi:

Amazon MGM Studios shared a massive update on the sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue, the second installment was already revealed back in May 2024 at an FYC event for the first movie.

The first film covered all relevant events from the original novel, and the 2019 book is a standalone project without any sequels thus far. In the final analysis, it means each single person present in the audience will go through this continuation of the story between Alex and Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Wedding. Everything we know (so far) about the highly anticipated sequel.

White & Royal Wedding cast

It stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, a role he is set to reprise in the sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue. Since his starring role in the gay rom-com, Galitzine was catapulted to headline one huge film and TV show after the other with The Idea of You, 100 Nights of Hero, Mary & George, and an upcoming live-action film adaptation of Masters of the Universe.

The sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue will also star Taylor Zakhar Perez in his reprised role as Alex Claremont-Diaz. The star of The Kissing Booth 2 and Minx-better known to his fans as TZP-has become one of Hollywood's biggest names since playing the First Son of the United States in the first movie, too. And did we mention he's now also a fashion icon?

Red, White & Royal Blue 2 title

The title of the sequel to ‘The Red, White & Royal Blue’ came in April 2024, titled ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’.

Red, White & Royal Wedding makers

Jamie Babbit, who is best recognised for her work in directing and/or producing series like But I'm a Cheerleader, the Prime Video series A League of Their Own, a reboot and Only Murders in the Building, was chosen to direct Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Are the original writer and director involved?

Casey McQuiston (the author of the original book Red, White Royal Blue) and Matthew Lopez (the original film's director) are involved with the sequel film.

According to the latest information available on Amazon MGM Studios, the script of Red, White, and Royal Blue will be co-written by Lopez and McQuiston.

Red, White & Royal Wedding release date

There has been no official release date announced yet in regard to Red, White and Royal Wedding, but here are some updates that we know, the shooting for the sequel began in January 2026, according to the two main actors in a surprise video published, everywhere in social networks.

Just like the caption below the red, white, and royal wedding video, we're definitely 'SO beyond back' at the sight of Perez and Galitzine functioning alongside one another once more in the role of Alex and Prince Henry.

Red, White & Royal Blue is available for viewing on Prime Video and the sequel will be released on the same platform.

Also Read: Brooklyn Beckham alleges years of control, public humiliation by parents David and Victoria Beckham