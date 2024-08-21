Real guns were prohibited on sets of 'The Crow' remake as makers wanted to avoid 'original' mistake

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Real guns were prohibited on sets of 'The Crow' remake

Director Rupert Sanders' film 'The Crow' is going to be released on August 23, 2024. During its shooting, Sanders took special care that complete security should be taken on the set and real guns should not be used. Let us tell you that 'The Crow' is the fifth film of this franchise. These films are based on the comic of the same name by James O'Barr.

Sanders had given this instruction

During the shooting of 'The Crow', Rupert Sanders had clearly instructed that there would be no firing weapon on the set of the film. According to Variety's report, airsoft guns were used in the shooting of 'The Crow'. Sanders was very careful that no untoward incident should happen on the set. He gave first priority to safety. Sanders, while talking about airsoft guns, said that the slide on its Glock goes backwards, but shell casing has to be done in it. Let us tell you that shell casing means the case of the bullet. It remains on the bullet until the bullet is fired. It is usually made of brass or stainless steel. Sanders said that separate smoke has to be released with the airsoft gun, but it is right to spend money on such things to avoid accidents.

Real bullets were fired on the sets of these films

In the history of cinema, major accidents have happened due to real bullets being fired on the sets of the film. Let us tell you that during the shooting of the first film of 'The Crow' franchise in 1994, a bullet was accidentally fired on the set and actor Brandon Lee died on the film set. For those who don't know, Brandon Lee was the son of famous Hong Kong-American martial artist and actor Bruce Lee.

Another similar incident happened in the year 2021. A gunshot was also fired on the set of the film 'Rust', which killed cinematographer Helena Hutchins. The bullet was fired by Alex Baldwin, who was holding a prop gun loaded with a real bullet. Given these incidents, Rupert Sanders decided to take precautions on the set of 'The Crow'.

