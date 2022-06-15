Ryan Gosling's look as Ken in Barbie movie revealed, internet calls it 'thirst trap' | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie film

Ryan Gosling will be playing Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the title character. While Robbie's look as Barbie was revealed earlier, the makers have dropped the look of Gosling now. Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach. Gosling's pic from the film has been making fans go wild.

Gosling's look as Ken goes viral

In the first look pic, the Blade Rinner 2049 star wore a denim sleeveless jacket which he paired with denim pants. He flaunts his abs in this unbuttoned look as underwear reads 'Ken', his character name. His hair is silvery white and the actor looks cool in the image from Barbie sets.

Barbie movie: All about it

Margot Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll from Mattel in the romantic comedy movie It also features Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera. Warner Bros also shared Robbie's first look which sees her in a pink convertible, wearing a blue dress and a polka dot headband behind the wheel.

Fans react to Ken's look from Barbie

Gosling's look from Barbie has gone viral. Fans pointed out that the actor looks hot in the image released by the makers. "Ok i need to see this movie, wrote a social media user expressing their excitement about the film. Another one said, "Platinum blonde Ryan Gosling is so funny this movie is going to be a camp masterpiece (sic)."