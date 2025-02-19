Rapper A$AP Rocky found not guilty in gun firing case, Rihanna reacts Los Angeles rapper Rocky has been found innocent of firing on his friend. International singer Rihanna has expressed her happiness on social media.

Los Angeles court has declared rapper ASAP Rocky aka Rakim Mayers innocent in the firing dispute case of 2021. The three-week-long trial has now come to an end. After the court's decision came out, Rakim Mayers' partner Rihanna expressed happiness by taking it to her Instagram stories.

The rapper and his family rejoiced after hearing the verdict

Rocky's defence team, his partner Rihanna and family members were present in the court during the hearing of this case. When the court pronounced the verdict, everyone rejoiced due to happiness. Rapper Rocky jumped across the fence to hug his mother and Rihanna. Let us tell you that if the rapper was found guilty in this case, he could have been jailed for 24 years.

Rihanna has also expressed happiness over Rocky being proved innocent in this matter. The glory belongs to god and god alone! Thankful and humbled by his mercy,' read Rihanna's Instagram stories.

Know the whole matter

Los Angeles American rapper Rocky was accused of firing at his former friend Terrell Efron outside a Hollywood hotel in November 2021. According to a Variety report, Efron had said that Rocky had shot him in the head and stomach. At the same time, Rocky's lawyer said in court that the injury to Efron was very mild and Rocky had only used a prop gun. He also said that Efron had planted evidence to implicate Rocky in this case. Efron had filed a civil lawsuit of thirty million US dollars against Rocky. Now the rapper has been declared not guilty in the gun firing case.

Also Read: Dabba Cartel's trailer: Netflix series feature five women and one dangerous recipe | WATCH