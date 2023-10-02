Is Priyanka Chopra the reason behind Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce? Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has been hitting headlines ever since her divorce from Joe Jonas came into the public eye. Several speculations regarding their split are floating on social media. In a recent report on Daily Mail, it is said that Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be the reason behind the controversial divorce.

The report claimed that Sophie Turner was under a lot of stress as the Jonas family drew comparisons between Priyanka Chopra and her. The family felt that Nick Jonas and PeeCee were in a happy place despite their age gap. The couple is also more successful in their respective careers despite being younger. For those who don't know, Joe Jonas is older than Nick Jonas. The report further stated that the Jonas family wanted Turner and Joe to be like them. However, the actor felt she was only 27.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in a secret wedding in Las Vegas. On the other hand, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in a grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan in 2018. Both Turner and Chopra have been spotted together multiple times during concerts and galas.

Early in September, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner released a joint statement and announced their divorce on social media. The statement read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Following this, Turner filed a petition in court and asked the singer to return their daughters Willa and Delphine.

