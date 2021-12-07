Priyanka Chopra talks about life choices in new Matrix trailer starring Keanu Reeves, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEMATRIXMOVIE Priyanka Chopra in The Matrix trailer

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas' appearance in Hollywood blockbuster franchise Matrix has got everybody talking. The global star who will be seen in the Keanu Reeves' starrer 'The Matrix Resurrections' has shred a new trailer of the film. The trailer video has yet another blink and miss appearance of PeeCee. In the video, she talks about life choices. In the film, Priyanka Chopra will be seen as Sati. The character was originally portrayed by Tanveer K. Atwal in The Matrix Revolutions (2003). It is an exile program created without a purpose who met Neo shortly before the end of the Machine War.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, "Remember what is real. Watch the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections now – in theaters and on HBO Max 12.22.21. Get tickets with the link in bio! #MatrixMonday #TheMatrix."

A while ago, fans were perplexed as to why Priyanka Chopra wasn't featured on the 'The Matrix Resurrections' main poster along with Erendira Ibarra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. However, later, the makers of the hit franchise released fresh character posters from the film, including one with Priyanka. Priyanka had taken to her Instagram to share the poster. "And she's here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21," she wrote in the caption.

The poster features dual tones of red and blue which go pretty well with Priyanka's two-toned outfit and also subtly hint at the red and blue pills which Neo is forced to choose from upon discovering the truth of the Matrix in the first film from the franchise.

Other character posters feature actors from the fourth instalment in varying shades like Keanu's in cyan, Carrie's in sea green, Yahya's in amber, Neil Patrick Harris in dual shades of cantaloupe and purple, Jessica's in the tone of cobalt blue, Erendira's in purple and Jonathan Groff in royal blue.

'The Matrix Resurrections', produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, tells the story 20 years after 'The Matrix Revolutions'. The film is all set to release theatrically in the US on December 22.