Post Malone gets engaged to Christy Lee; stylist flaunts diamond ring in photos shared by best friend

New Delhi:

Hollywood singer Post Malone is officially engaged to stylist Christy Lee. Known for songs such as Sunflower, Circles and Rockstar, the singer reportedly proposed to Christy Lee with a diamond ring. The news of their engagement was shared by Lee's best friend, Marina Hollyer, on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

According to People, the couple were first linked in March 2025 after being spotted together. A month later, they were seen enjoying a dinner date at the high-end steakhouse Beefbar in Paris.

Post Malone engaged to stylist Christy Lee

In the pictures, Lee was seen flaunting her diamond ring while wearing a veil and a sash that read, "Bride to Be". Post Malone was also seen posing alongside her in the photographs.

Sharing pictures from the engagement, Marina Hollyer wrote, "My best friend in the world just got engaged." She also added, "Love you more than words Toph," along with red heart emojis. Take a look at the pictures shared by Lee's friend below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARINAHOLLYER)Screengrab taken from Marina Hollyer's Instagram Stories.

Post Malone's relationship with Christy Lee came after reports of his split from former fiancee Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park. For those who may not know, the singer, whose real name is Austin Post, had proposed to Park in Las Vegas in 2021. He later confirmed their engagement during an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast in 2023.

The singer in May 2022 revealed that he and his then-fiancée were expecting their first child together. However, he confirmed his baby girl's arrival in June 2022, during an interview with Howard Stern.

Who is Christy Lee?

Christy Lee is a fashion stylist who came into the spotlight after getting engaged to music superstar Post Malone in August 2026. She is quite active on social media, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. At the time of writing, she has 25.5K followers on Instagram.

About Post Malone and his famous songs

For the unversed, Post Malone is an American rapper, singer and songwriter known for blending genres such as hip-hop, pop, rock and country. His breakout single, White Iverson, brought him widespread recognition. He later collaborated with 21 Savage on the 2017 hit Rockstar. His other popular songs include Sunflower, Circles and I Fall Apart.

Post Malone's upcoming tour

Post Malone is set to take his Big Ass Stadium Tour to Asia next month. The tour will kick off in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 16, before moving across Australia and New Zealand and concluding in October.

The singer-rapper recently performed at the closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He was joined by IShowSpeed and several other global artists ahead of the Spain vs Argentina final.

Also Read:

Madonna leads MTV VMAs 2026 nominations with 11 nods, Taylor Swift close behind with nine