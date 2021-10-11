Tuesday, October 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Sensex rises 76.72 points to record close of 60,135.78; Nifty advances 50.75 points to 17,945.95
  • US-based David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics
  • PM Modi will virtually participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Oz Star Granville Adams dies at 58 from cancer

Oz Star Granville Adams dies at 58 from cancer

Granville Adams portrayed Officer Jeff Westby in 'Homicide: Life on the Street' from 1996 to 1999 and appeared in 'Homicide: The Movie' in 2000 following the series' cancellation. Adams also had a minor role in 'Empire' in 2002.

Agencies Agencies
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2021 23:02 IST
Oz Star Granville Adams dies at 58 from cancer
Image Source : TWITTER

Oz Star Granville Adams dies at 58 from cancer

Actor Granville Adams, best known for his work on the prison drama 'Oz', passed away at 58 after a prolonged battle with cancer. News of his death was shared on Instagram on Sunday by the HBO series' executive producer and showrunner Tom Fontana, as per Fox News. "Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest," producer-screenwriter Fontana wrote along with a photo of the late actor. 

Adams had earlier revealed that he was battling cancer in December 2020 after sharing an Instagram post of himself in a hospital bed. Following the tragic announcement, Fontana and 'Oz' star Dean Winters created a GoFundMe to help cover the dramatist's medical costs.

"As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer. In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels. Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay," Fontana wrote on the fundraiser's page. 

He added, "We want to gather together and show Granville our love by clearing this quarter's bills, giving Granville concrete support in his fight against this vicious disease." According to Fox News, at the time of the star's death, the crowdfunding campaign had amassed nearly USD 100,000 in contributions. Adams had starred in all six seasons of 'Oz', in which he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated at the fictitious Oswald State Correctional Facility. 

The thespian also portrayed Officer Jeff Westby in 'Homicide: Life on the Street' from 1996 to 1999 and appeared in 'Homicide: The Movie' in 2000 following the series' cancellation. Adams also had a minor role in 'Empire' in 2002.

-with ANI inputs

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News