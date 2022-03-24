Follow us on Image Source : FILE Oscars Red Carpet Show: Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, Brandon Maxwell to host the event

Actor Vanessa Hudgens, reality series host Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host the 'The Oscars Red Carpet Show,' the official pre-show for the 94th Oscars on March 27. 'The Oscars Red Carpet Show' will air at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on ABC. As per Variety, before the Academy Awards begin at 8 pm ET, the 90-minute special will showcase Oscar nominees, performers, and presenters with a sneak peek at Hollywood's biggest night, including a special appearance by DJ M.O.S. The 'Red Carpet Show' is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside Packer and Cowan.

The Academy recently confirmed that Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastian Yatra will perform four of the five songs nominated, while Van Morrison will miss out due to his tour schedule.

Apart from the prestigious award ceremony, the 94th annual Academy Awards has a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings. As per The Hollywood Reporter, one such includes the pre-Oscars event celebrating South Asian excellence, to be hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly.

UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut are sponsoring this gathering to be held on March 23 in the evening, to toast South Asian excellence on film.

Honorary guests include Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel, Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei, and Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava.

The 94th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories around the world.