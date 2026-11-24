India has two films eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. Filmmaker Theja Rio’s Nagaland-set drama Angh, which won the Platform Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Gondhal are among the 104 films that have made it to this year's eligibility list.

Gondhal and Angh make it to Oscars race

Gondhal and Angh are the two Indian films that have made it to 'Eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category'. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list on Tuesday, November 24. A record 104 films are eligible for consideration this year. While 100 films were submitted by their respective countries or regions, four qualified through the international film festival award pathway.

The Academy defines an international feature film as a feature-length motion picture running for more than 40 minutes. It must be produced outside the United States and have a predominantly non-English dialogue track, with more than 50 per cent of its original dialogue in languages other than English.

Academy members from all branches can opt in to participate in the preliminary round of voting. However, they must meet the minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

Oscars 2027: Nominations and date of main event

The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on December 15, 2026. Preliminary voting will take place between December 7 and December 11, 2026. The nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be announced on January 21, 2027.

The 99th Oscars ceremony will take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu, reaching audiences in more than 200 territories worldwide.

About the Marathi film Gondhal

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal is set in rural Maharashtra and revolves around a traditional ritual performed for a newlywed couple. The story unfolds over the course of a single night. The film features Suresh Vishwakarma, Kailash Waghmare and Madhavi Juvekar in pivotal roles.

About Nagaland film Angh

Set in 1960s Nagaland, the film follows a Konyak chief caught between protecting his tribe's traditions and accepting help from an American missionary. As his wife battles illness and his mute son struggles with the changing circumstances, the family faces a difficult choice between preserving their heritage and ensuring survival.

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