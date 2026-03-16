Oscars 2026 winner: Jessie Buckley bags Best Actress at 98th Academy Award for Hamnet

New Delhi:

Irish singer and actress Jessie Buckley won the 2026 Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Agnes in the 2025 film Hamnet in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category. Jessie Buckley's win marks a major milestone in her career and has been widely celebrated by fans on social media.

The period drama Hamnet received eight nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Actress in a Leading Role, Casting, Costume Design, Directing, Music (Original Score), Best Picture, Production Design, and Writing (Adapted Screenplay).

Jessie Buckley bags Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Hamnet

Notably, earlier this year, she won the Best Actress award at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Actors Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) for the same film, Hamnet.

About the movie Hamnet

The period psychological drama Hamnet is directed by Chloé Zhao and is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel, inspired by the life of William Shakespeare’s family. The film stars Jessie Buckley as Agnes, Paul Mescal as Will, and features Zac Wishart, James Lintern, Joe Alwyn, and Justine Mitchell in key roles.

About Oscar 2026

The prestigious Academy Awards ceremony was held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, which was telecasted in India on March 16, 2026 at 4:30 AM IST.

This year, American comedian and host Conan O'Brien hosted the Oscars for the second time. Prominent celebrities, including Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Chris Evans, and Priyanka Chopra, presented the Oscar trophies.

Jessie Buckley's work front

On the professional front, Jessie Buckley was last seen in The Bride! alongside Christian Bale and Annette Bening in lead roles. According to IMDb, she will next be seen in Three Incestuous Sisters, opposite Josh O'Connor and Dakota Johnson.

Also Read: Indians at the Oscars: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and others who stepped in as Academy Awards presenter