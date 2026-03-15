Oscars 2026: When and where to watch in India, nominees, presenters, host and everything else you need to know

New Delhi:

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the 98th edition of the Academy Awards. This highly anticipated and most prestigious awards show is set to take place on March 15 at the renowned Dolby Theatre, where the world's biggest stars and filmmakers will gather under one roof to dazzle with their glamour.

The Oscars, Hollywood's most prestigious awards, celebrates outstanding achievements in global cinema. Amidst all this, excitement surrounding the 2026 Oscars is at its peak. With that in mind, let's find out when and where you can watch the 2026 Oscars in India.

2026 Oscars: Where to watch in India?

Due to the time difference, viewers in India can watch the live telecast of the 2026 Oscars starting Monday, March 16, 2026, at 4:30 AM IST. The Red Carpet coverage will begin around 3:30 AM IST. For those unable to catch the live broadcast, a repeat telecast will be aired on Monday evening at 9:00 PM IST.

Indian viewers will have several options to watch this ceremony. The awards ceremony will be available for live streaming on Jio Hotstar, where an on-demand replay will also be accessible.

On television, the ceremony will be broadcast on Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity, allowing viewers to enjoy the show across various platforms.

Oscars 2026: Host and Venue

Conan O'Brien will host the 98th Academy Awards. The event will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at its legendary venue, the famous Dolby Theatre, located within Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will be telecast live at 7:00 PM EDT.

Oscars 2026 Nominations

The race for the Oscars is a fierce competition; at the 98th Academy Awards, two highly acclaimed films, One Battle After Another and Sinners have garnered a significant number of nominations. Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another received approximately 13 nominations, while on the other hand, Ryan Coogler's film Sinners made history by securing 16 nominations, setting a new record for the Oscars.

The winner for Best actress award is a lot easier to predict, with Jessie Buckley a near certainty to win for Hamnet, which has dominated the category throughout the awards season.

Oscars 2026 Presenters

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Gwyneth Paltrow (Marty Supreme)

Nicole Kidman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Robert Downey Jr

Anne Hathaway

Chris Evans

Adrien Brody

Mikey Madison

Kieran Culkin

Zoe Saldana

A special highlight for Indian audiences is that global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be one of the presenters at the ceremony, appearing alongside numerous Hollywood stars.

Also Read: India at the Oscars: From the first Indian film to win to the first Indian on the jury