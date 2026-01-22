Oscar 2026 Nominations Announced: Sinners, One Battle After Another lead the chart | See full list

Advertisement
The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards have been announced. This year, the Oscars Award ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026. Check the full list here.

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
New Delhi:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominations for the 98th Oscars on January 22, 2026, in 24 categories, including the new casting award. Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another recieved maximum nods. 

Interestingly, Sinners has set a new Oscars record, receiving 16 nominations out of 24 categories. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Oscars 2026 Nominations announced

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle after Another
  • Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan for Sinners
  • Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Benicio Del Toro for One Battle after Another
  • Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo for Sinners
  • Sean Penn for One Battle after Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley for Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone for Bugonia

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan for  Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor for One Battle after Another

Animated Feature Film

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPOP Demon Hunters
  • Little Amelie or the Character of rain
  • Zootopia 2

Animated Short Film

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Casting

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle after Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Cinematography

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Costume Design

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Ruth E Carter

Directing

  • Chloe Zhao for Hamnet 
  • Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle after Another
  • Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler for Sinners

Documentary Feature Film

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary Short Film

  • All The Empty Rooms
  • Armed only with a camera: The life and death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: "Were and are gone"
  • The Devil is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Film Editing

  • Stephen Mirrione for F1
  • Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
  • Andy Jurgensen for One Battle After Another
  • Olivier Bugge Coutte for Sentimental Value 
  • Michael P Shawver for Sinners 

International Feature Film

  • The Secret Agent
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirat
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Live Action Short Film

  • Butcher's Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen's Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

For the unversed, the announcement was made by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, including ASL interpreters. 

This is a developing story.

