Oscar 2026 Nominations Announced: Sinners, One Battle After Another lead the chart | See full list The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards have been announced. This year, the Oscars Award ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026. Check the full list here.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominations for the 98th Oscars on January 22, 2026, in 24 categories, including the new casting award. Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another recieved maximum nods.

Interestingly, Sinners has set a new Oscars record, receiving 16 nominations out of 24 categories. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Oscars 2026 Nominations announced

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle after Another

Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan for Sinners

Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro for One Battle after Another

Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo for Sinners

Sean Penn for One Battle after Another

Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value

Emma Stone for Bugonia

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan for Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners

Teyana Taylor for One Battle after Another

Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPOP Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of rain

Zootopia 2

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle after Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Ruth E Carter

Directing

Chloe Zhao for Hamnet

Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle after Another

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler for Sinners

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting through Rocks

Mr. Nobody against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary Short Film

All The Empty Rooms

Armed only with a camera: The life and death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were and are gone"

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Film Editing

Stephen Mirrione for F1

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen for One Battle After Another

Olivier Bugge Coutte for Sentimental Value

Michael P Shawver for Sinners

International Feature Film

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

For the unversed, the announcement was made by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, including ASL interpreters.

This is a developing story.

