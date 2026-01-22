Oscars 2026: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Homebound misses out on nomination at 98th Academy Awards Indian film Homebound missed out on a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, despite earlier making it to the next round of voting.

New Delhi:

Despite high expectations, the Bollywood film Homebound did not secure a nomination at the 98th Academy Awardsin the Best International Film category. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the film had been widely praised for its storyline and actor's performance.

Earlier on January 6, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the list of films that have advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Homebound is among the 14 films on the list.

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards was announced on January 22, at 7 pm IST.

This is a developing story.

