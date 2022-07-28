Oppenheimer teaser: Christopher Nolan 'changes the world forever' in his style, watch explosive clip

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OPPENHEIMERMOVIE Cillian Murphy in a still from Oppenheimer

The official teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has arrived online after debuting exclusively in movie theatres last weekend attached to screenings of Jordan Peele's "Nope", reports 'Variety'. Universal Pictures has uploaded the brief teaser to platforms such as YouTube and Twitter, but the clip is only playing on a continuous live-stream loop for now.

The teaser starts with the words "The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment," pronounced by Emily Blunt, who plays Katherine, wife of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the director of the Manhattan Project and therefore universally regarded as the "father of the atomic bomb".

A countdown appears on screen: "11 months, 24 days, 15 hours, 29 minutes". Nolan, according to 'Variety', loves a ticking-clock structure, and it appears he's again embracing one as the film counts down toward the day "the world changes forever", as the film's tagline reads on the poster and in the teaser.

"Oppenheimer" stars longtime Nolan collaborator and "Peaky Blinders" star Cillian Murphy playing the titular character. Joining him and Blunt is an all-star cast comprising Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh.

Robert Downey Jr's character is heard as the title appears on screen. He says, referring to Oppenheimer, "The man who moved the earth." Footage of fire and smoke are intercut between black-and-white shots of Murphy as Oppenheimer, notes 'Variety'.

