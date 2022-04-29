Olivia Wilde served legal custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis live on stage at CinemaCon; fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MARCOONTHERADIO Olivia Wilde is currently dating singer Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde was reportedly served custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis recently during her CinemaCon presentation. According to Fox News, Wilde was on stage discussing her film 'Don't Worry Darling' when she was interrupted by a woman with an envelope labelled 'Personal and Confidential'. She reportedly asked the woman, "This is for me?" Wilde called the envelope "very mysterious" and decided "to open it now because it feels like it's a script," according to reports. After she opened it, the actor-turned-director continued with her presentation without mentioning it again.

It wasn't a script, but custody papers served by a process server. Jason and Wilde share two kids, Otis and Daisy. "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis," a source told Fox News.

It continued, "Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

CinemaCon is reconsidering its security following the headline-grabbing incident.

Netizens were quick to react to the entire episode that took place at the event. One of the user wrote, "I feel bad for Olivia Wilde." Another said, "Olivia wilde getting served ON STAGE is the most gangsta moment of 2022. Even over "the slap".

Check out some more reactions below:

Sudeikis and Wilde began a romantic relationship in 2011. He proposed to her in 2013, though they never officially tied the knot. The duo share two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. It's unclear when the couple called the relationship off, but they publicly confirmed it in November 2020.

