Obsession fans, here's how the film's scariest steering wheel scene with Sarah scene came to life

New Delhi:

Curry Baker’s Obsession is the new flavour of the season. The film, made on a $750K (around Rs 6.20 crore) budget, is performing phenomenally well at the global box office. While the story, screenplay, and star cast are the talking points of the film, one of the viral moments that left fans shuddering was the steering-wheel scene. A video going viral shows how it was shot.

How the viral steering wheel scene in Obsession was shot

Obsession stars Michael Johnston as Bear and Inde Navarrette as Nikki in the lead roles, and Cooper Tomlinson as Ian and Megan Lawless as Sarah as a part of the pivotal cast. [Spoiler alert] In one of the highlights from the film, Bear and Sarah are engaged in a deep conversation when Nikki, obsessed with the former, kills the latter by repeatedly smashing her face into the steering wheel of the car, thereby killing her.

While the scene left the audience shocked, the shoot was rather fun. In a behind-the-scenes (BTS) moment, going viral from Obsession sets Inde Navarrette is seen running towards the car in between the shot, leaving Megan Lawless startled. They all then break down into laughter. Take a look at the video here:

How much has Obsession earned at the box office?

Obsession first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, where it screened in the Midnight Madness section. The film later arrived in US theatres on May 15, 2026, through Focus Features.

Made on a modest budget of just $750K, the film has turned into one of the year's biggest success stories, earning $85 million (Rs 705.5 crore) worldwide and receiving largely positive reviews from critics.

What's even more remarkable is its box office run. Despite opening weeks ago, Obsession continues to gain momentum and has yet to fall below its opening weekend earnings. This weekend, the film actually saw a 10% jump, collecting another $26.4 million (around Rs 219 crore) and securing the second spot at the box office.

Its performance was strong enough to push Star Wars, the latest entry in the long-running franchise backed by Walt Disney Studios and directed by a veteran filmmaker, to third place with $25 million.

Also read: Obsession X review: What internet audience say about Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette's horror film