Not just Jurassic Park, Sam Neill played one of Peaky Blinders' most memorable villains

New Delhi:

Sam Neill, veteran actor, passed away at 78 on July 13. Most fans know him for playing Dr Alan Grant, the palaeontologist who made Jurassic Park a defining film of the 1990s. But long before the dinosaurs, Neill built a career that went in a very different direction. On British television, he found a second signature role: Chief Inspector Chester Campbell, the ruthless antagonist who terrorised the Shelby family through the first two seasons of Peaky Blinders. It's a performance many consider one of the finest villain turns of his career, precisely because it went against everything audiences expected of him.

Sam Neill’s character in Peaky Blinders

In the show, Sam Neill's character was sent to Birmingham by Winston Churchill to recover a stolen consignment of guns and stamp out unrest. Chester Campbell was introduced as a hardline enforcer of the law, but revealed himself to be something far darker.

He tortured Arthur Shelby, manipulated Grace Burgess as a spy inside the Shelbys' own pub, and became one of the most despised villains in the show's history, a corrupt, self-righteous zealot who saw himself as morally justified even while committing horrific abuses of power.

Neill's performance is widely considered one of the finest villain turns in the series, playing convincingly against his usual type. His scenes with Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby carried a strange tension, with the two men seeing themselves as reflections in each other.

The team of Peaky Blinders also condoled Neill's demise. Take a look:

Why did Sam Neill leave Peaky Blinders?

Sam Neill appeared only in Peaky Blinders' first two seasons, and it wasn't by his own choice. Series creator Steven Knight said that Campbell's storyline had simply run its course, and that Neill himself didn't want to go.

Knight recalled telling Neill the character needed to be written off, to which the actor reportedly replied, "I don't want to die."

[Spoiler alert]: Campbell's arc ended in the Season 2 finale, when Polly Grey, whom his character had brutally assaulted, shoots him dead in a phone booth. Neill later said he had no regrets about his time on the show, and called Knight's writing "fantastic", describing himself as "the biggest fan" of co-stars Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, and Paul Anderson.

Sam Neill was diagnosed with cancer in 2023

Neill spent the last few years of his life navigating a rare blood cancer, stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, which he first revealed publicly in 2023. By April this year, he was cancer-free after five years of treatment.

What turned things around for him was an experimental CAR T-cell therapy trial, something he later spoke about as one of the more extraordinary moments of his life. He put the moment simply in an interview with Australian outlet 7 News that April: "We've just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body; that's an extraordinary thing."

Sam Neill's glorious filmography

Neill's career reached well beyond Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders. He played Merlin in the 1998 miniseries, Cardinal Wolsey in The Tudors, and turned in memorable performances in Event Horizon and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, across five decades of work.

Born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, in 1947, he moved to New Zealand as a child and went on to become one of the country's most celebrated actors, picking up three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nods along the way.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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