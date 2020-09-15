Image Source : TWITTER/@@JAMESBONDAUS No Time To Die: Rami Malek is an 'unsettling' Bond villain Safin in latest trailer

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek has offered a peek into his villainous character of Safin in upcoming James Bond adventure, No Time To Die, in the latest trailer of the film released on Monday. The new trailer gives hints about Safin's mission. In the clip, the villain is seen coming face to face with Madeleine Swann, essayed by Lea Seydoux. "I am a man willing to kill the person you love most," Safin tells Swann, to which she responds: "I've already lost everybody I ever loved."

Malek also shared some information about the character, as he says: "What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling -- thinking of himself as being heroic." "Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to him," Malek added, without giving away too much.

At one point in the video, Safin is seen telling Bond: "We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little tidier." The line gives a major hint about the intentions behind his evil doings.

Explaining the character, director Cary Joji Fukunaga said: "What he wants and what he is willing to do, makes him a very frightening character, both personally to Bond and on a global level."

Earlier, the official James Bond Instagram page has introduced the character portrayed by Rami Malek. "Are you ready to meet Safin (Rami Malek) in NO TIME TO DIE?" read the caption alongside the image. In the photo, Malek is seen standing in a forest. The caption was tagged with the film's name, #NoTime To Die.

The 25th Bond adventure brings back Daniel Craig as the iconic spy James Bond for a final time. It also brings back Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch are new additions to the Bond family in "No Time To Die".

The film was slated for an April 2020 release, but has been pushed back owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic that has forced the closure of cinema theatres all over the world. As of now, the film is scheduled for a November release.

