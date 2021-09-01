No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond to release in India on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/007 Still from No Time to Die

The latest James Bond movie, ‘No Time To Die’, is all set to release across theatres in India on 30th September. The official handle of the @007 Twitter account posted the final international trailer of the movie and announced the release date. ‘No Time To Die’, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig as 007 for one last time. The movie also stars several popular artists including Rami Malek as the villain Lucifer Safin, Léa Seydoux as Bond's love interest - Dr. Madeleine Swann (from Spectre), Lashana Lynch as the new secret agent Nomi who takes over 007 after Bond retires, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q and, Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M.

The 2 minute 24 second trailer was captioned: "The wait is over. The final international trailer for #NoTimeToDie. In cinemas from September 30."

The final trailer portrays the cast in intense action sequences with the message – ‘Wait Is Over’. ‘No Time To Die’ will feature James Bond as he leaves active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Watch the trailer here:

The release of the spy film, which is the 25th installment in the James Bond movie franchise, features Craig playing 007 for the fifth and supposedly final time.

It has been delayed thrice from its original April 2020 release date, but was pushed to November last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The release date was subsequently changed to April, 2021.

No Time to Die will release in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Bengali on 30th September.