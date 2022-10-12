New Marvel movies Deadpool 3, Avengers Secret Wars, Fantastic Four, Blade & more delayed | Deets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Marvel movies

New Marvel movies: Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Marvel tentpoles in cinema halls. In Phases 4 and 5, popular superheroes will be making a return albeit introducing some new ones. But fans will have to wait a little longer to witness Marvel magic on the big screen. Disney has decided to delay the releases of 'Blade', 'Deadpool 3', 'Fantastic Four' and other major Marvel properties.

As per Variety, 'Blade' has moved from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024, which created a ripple on the rest of the MCU. 'Deadpool 3' has relocated from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and has lured Hugh Jackman out of retirement as Wolverine. Shawn Levy will helm the project.

'Fantastic Four' has shifted from November 8, 2024, to February 14, 2025. The film, one of Marvel's most anticipated, has yet to cast the four leads, but has WandaVision director Matt Shakman attached to direct.

An untitled Marvel film has been pushed from February 14, 2025, to November 7, 2025;

'Avengers: Secret Wars' has been delayed from November 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and another untitled Marvel film set for May 1, 2026 has been removed from Disney's calendar.

In non-comic book news, Searchlight's historical drama 'Chevalier', starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges, will open in theatres on April 7, 2023; 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' is set for May 24, 2024; and 'A Haunting in Venice' is dated for September 15, 2023.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July that 'Fantastic Four' would kick off Phase Six, which would make 'Blade' and 'Deadpool 3' the final two films in Phase Five. The delay of 'Avengers: Secret Wars' means that fans will no longer get two 'Avengers' movies in the same year.

-- with ANI inputs

Latest Hollywood News