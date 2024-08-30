New 'Jurassic World' film title unveiled, check out the first-look photos of lead cast

Follow us on Image Source : X New title of upcoming Jurassic World film

Jurassic World's new film's title has been unveiled. The 7th film in the 31-year-old franchise is titled Jurassic World: Rebirth and stars Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali in the lead roles. The film is being directed by Gareth Edwards. The film is set five years following the events of Jurassic World Dominion when the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. The first-look pictures from the film are also out.

"Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind," the synopsis read.

Johansson's character is a covert ops expert named Zora Bennett, who has been hired to lead the team extracting DNA from the three most gargantuan dinosaur species left alive. Ali plays Zora's partner, Duncan Kincaid; Bailey plays a palaeontologist named Dr Henry Loomis; and Rupert Friend (Homeland) plays Martin Krebs, the representative of the drug conglomerate funding the expedition. Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) make up the rest of Zora's team. Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to open on July 2, 2025.

The film is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, and Steven Spielberg, Denis L Stewart and Jim Spencer are serving as executive producers. Jurassic World Rebirth will be the fourth Jurassic World film. The most recent installment, Jurassic World Dominion, was released in June 2022.

