Netflix show 'Adolescence' sparks debate in Bollywood as Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap weigh in Netflix’s Adolescence has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storytelling and bold one-shot format.

Netflix's recently released crime thriller series Adolescence has garnered widespread acclaim, both from audiences and industry veterans alike. The series, breaking artistic boundaries, consists of four episodes, each shot in a single continuous take, a feat that has left viewers and critics in awe. Directed by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, Adolescence has captivated the global audience, making it one of the most talked-about series of the year.

Bollywood heavyweights, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, have expressed their admiration for the show. In an Instagram post, Kashyap praised the stellar performances of the cast, particularly Owen Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role, and the technical brilliance that went into making the series. Kashyap, however, also took a shot at Bollywood filmmakers, commenting that while India is home to over 1.4 billion people, there seems to be a shortage of individuals who appreciate art and vision in cinema. He highlighted that in the industry, the focus is more on subscription numbers and box-office earnings rather than creative and artistic achievements.

The series has also caught the attention of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She was particularly impressed by the storytelling, writing, and cinematography. She admired the magic of the entire crew and cast, noting how each department gave their all to make the series a masterpiece. Bhatt’s post read, "This show is perfection. From writing to staging and stunning cinematography, the entire crew and cast gave their hearts and souls to every second of this show. I’m amazed."

While the series has enjoyed a lot of praise, Anurag Kashyap’s comments have stirred the pot. Responding to his critique of the Indian film industry, Bollywood producer and director Ekta Kapoor shared a pointed message on her Instagram story. Without directly naming Kashyap, Kapoor’s story read, "Indian creators keep complaining about what doesn’t happen here, but look at how projects like The Buckingham Murders and Malegaon flop in cinemas. Yet, egos remain unshaken."

The sharp exchange between Kashyap and Kapoor reflects the ongoing debate within the Bollywood industry about the direction of filmmaking in India. While some push for innovation and creative freedom, others argue that the industry needs to remain commercially viable to survive. As Adolescence continues to receive praise worldwide, its success has highlighted the creative challenges facing Bollywood and the ongoing struggle for artistic expression amidst the pressures of box-office success.

This clash of ideologies has ignited a conversation about the future of Indian cinema and whether it will ever truly embrace the artistry that global audiences are applauding. The success of Adolescence is a reminder that sometimes breaking the norms can lead to revolutionary achievements.