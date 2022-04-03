Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/WILLSMITH Netflix backs away from Will Smith's film 'Fast and Loose,' is his career at stake post slap controversy?

Actor Will Smith's film 'Fast and Loose' has been put on hold by Netflix after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 a few days ago. Weeks before the Oscars ceremony, director David Leitch reportedly also pulled away from the project, electing to move to the Ryan Gosling vehicle 'Fall Guy' for Universal, and now the streaming giant has decided to pull away from the film, Variety reported. Even after repenting and apologizing for his actions, it seems like Will Smith's career has come to a halt.

The Hollywood Reporter recently informed that at least a couple of films signed by him as the lead actor, which were supposed to be in the works, have, for the time being, been suspended. A few reports obtained by the outlet also revealed that another streaming giant Sony has also hit the pause on Smith's much-awaited project 'Bad Boys 4'.

Speaking of his Sony projects, it was recently reported that Smith had apparently received 40 pages of the script for the 'Bad Boys' sequel. As per the reports obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, there are other Sony-tied films of his either as a producer or actor that might get halted.

These projects include sequels to 'Hancock' and 'Karate Kid'. Fans are also awaiting the release of Smith's forthcoming Apple project 'Emancipation', whose release date has not been revealed yet.

For the unversed, the conflict arose after Rock, who was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, seized the moment to crack a few jokes, including one about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. He compared the 50-year-old actor's appearance to that of Demi Moore's look in 'G.I. Jane'. Jada, who recently opened up about living with alopecia areata, was visibly upset, rolling her eyes from her seat.

Seconds later, Smith walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience. The 53-year-old actor also shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth."

When Smith won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees but didn't mention Rock by name. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, "Love makes you do crazy things."