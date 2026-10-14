Narnia: The Magician's Nephew trailer out; Greta Gerwig brings CS Lewis' beloved story to the big screen

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig, known for directing films like Little Women, Lady Bird and Barbie, is bringing CS Lewis' beloved story The Magician's Nephew to the screen for the first time with the fantasy adventure film Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. The makers released the film's first trailer on Tuesday, October 13.

The film is based on CS Lewis' 1955 fantasy novel The Magician’s Nephew, the first book chronologically in The Chronicles of Narnia series. Along with the trailer, the makers also announced that the film will hit theatres on February 12, 2027.

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew trailer is out

The 2-minute-and-40-second trailer opens with Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer wondering whether Digory’s uncle Andrew is "really mad" or a magician. Although the two are initially sceptical about magic, their curiosity leads them through a portal into a mysterious place filled with endless worlds.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "A Universe Begins. See how Narnia was created in Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, a film by Greta Gerwig - only in theaters February 12." Watch the trailer below:

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew release date: Theatre and OTT

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is set to release in IMAX theatres on February 12, 2027, followed by its OTT premiere on Netflix on April 2, 2027. The film will also have IMAX previews on February 10, 2027.

Narnia The Magician's Nephew: Cast and crew details

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is written and directed by Greta Gerwig. The fantasy adventure film features an ensemble star cast including Wake Up Dead Man actor Daniel Craig as Andrew Ketterley, Carey Mulligan as Mabel Kirke, Barbie actress Emma Mackey as White Witch, David McKenna as Digory Kirke and Beatrice Campbell as Polly Plummer, while the Devil Wears Prada actress Meryl Streep has voiced Aslan.

According to details available on IMDb, the film is produced by Greta Gerwig, Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal and Vincent Sieber. Douglas Gresham, Melvin Adams and Patricia Whitcher serve as executive producers, while Christine Crais is the co-producer. The film's music is composed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. The film is edited by Andrew Weisblum, Nick Houy and Wyatt Smith.

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