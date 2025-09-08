MTV VMAs 2025: Ariana Grande to Sabrina Carpenter, a look at the full winners list

MTV VMAs 2025 was held at Madison Square Garden, New York on Sunday night. Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Shakira and Bruno Mars were among the top winners. American rapper LL Cool J hosted the event, which took place on Sunday, September 7, 2025.
The first performer of the evening to receive the prize was Lady Gaga. Two days after she had to cancel a gig in Miami because of an 'extremely strained' voice, she was awarded Artist of the Year.
Mariah Carey received the Video Vanguard Award, Ricky Martin collected the first Latin Icon Award, and Busta Rhymes received the first Rock the Bells Visionary Award. At the award ceremony, all three artists also gave performances.
A look at the winners of the MTV Video Music Awards 2025:
- Video of the Year - Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead
- Artist of the Year - Lady Gaga
- Song of the Year - Rose & Bruno Mars for APT
- Best New Artist - Alex Warren
- Best Pop Artist - Sabrina Carpenter
- MTV Push Performance of the Year - January 2025: KATSEYE for Touch
- Best Collaboration - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars for Die With a Smile
- Best Pop - Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead
- Best Hip-Hop - Doechii for Anxiety
- Best R&B - Mariah Carey for Type Dangerous
- Best Alternative - Sombr for Back to Friends
- Best Rock - Coldplay for All My Love
- Best Latin - Shakira for Soltera
- Best K-pop - Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye for Born Again
- Best Afrobeats - Tyla for Push 2 Start
- Best Country - Megan Moroney for Am I Okay?
- Best Album - Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet
- Best Longform Video - Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead
- Best Group - BLACKPINK
- Song of the Summer - Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
- Video for Good - Charli xcx for Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Best Direction - Lady Gaga for Abracadabra
- Best Art Direction - Lady Gaga for Abracadabra
- Best Cinematography - Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us
- Best Editing - Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)
- Best Choreography - Doechii for Anxiety
- Best Visual Effects - Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild
Also Read: Venice Film Festival 2025: Anuparna Roy wins Best Director, see full winners list