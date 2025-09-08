MTV VMAs 2025: Ariana Grande to Sabrina Carpenter, a look at the full winners list The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars bagged major awards. Let's have a look at the full winners list.

New Delhi:

MTV VMAs 2025 was held at Madison Square Garden, New York on Sunday night. Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Shakira and Bruno Mars were among the top winners. American rapper LL Cool J hosted the event, which took place on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The first performer of the evening to receive the prize was Lady Gaga. Two days after she had to cancel a gig in Miami because of an 'extremely strained' voice, she was awarded Artist of the Year.

Mariah Carey received the Video Vanguard Award, Ricky Martin collected the first Latin Icon Award, and Busta Rhymes received the first Rock the Bells Visionary Award. At the award ceremony, all three artists also gave performances.

A look at the winners of the MTV Video Music Awards 2025:

Video of the Year - Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead

Artist of the Year - Lady Gaga

Song of the Year - Rose & Bruno Mars for APT

Best New Artist - Alex Warren

Best Pop Artist - Sabrina Carpenter

MTV Push Performance of the Year - January 2025: KATSEYE for Touch

Best Collaboration - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars for Die With a Smile

Best Pop - Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead

Best Hip-Hop - Doechii for Anxiety

Best R&B - Mariah Carey for Type Dangerous

Best Alternative - Sombr for Back to Friends

Best Rock - Coldplay for All My Love

Best Latin - Shakira for Soltera

Best K-pop - Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye for Born Again

Best Afrobeats - Tyla for Push 2 Start

Best Country - Megan Moroney for Am I Okay?

Best Album - Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet

Best Longform Video - Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead

Best Group - BLACKPINK

Song of the Summer - Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)

Video for Good - Charli xcx for Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Best Direction - Lady Gaga for Abracadabra

Best Art Direction - Lady Gaga for Abracadabra

Best Cinematography - Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Best Editing - Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)

Best Choreography - Doechii for Anxiety

Best Visual Effects - Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild

Also Read: Venice Film Festival 2025: Anuparna Roy wins Best Director, see full winners list