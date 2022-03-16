Ms Marvel trailer has an Ant-Man Easter Egg, did you notice it?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MSMARVELDISNEY, OFFICIALSCOTTLANG Stills of Ant-Man and Ms Marvel

Marvel dropped the trailer of its upcoming series Mr Marvel. In no time, the video got Marvel fans searching for hidden clues and easter eggs. Like always, the production house made sure it has something extra for its ardent fans. Eagle-eyed superhero enthusiasts were in treat as they spotted details of MCU's other superhero, Ant-Man.

In the trailer video when Kamala Khan, a regular high school student is daydreaming she is seen doodling something in her notebook. On closer look, we see a figment of her imagination. She's debating over who would win in a battle between Ant-Man and Man-Ant. In the funny looking doodle, seemingly has an exasperated Scott Lang. Check out a snapshot of the same shared on Twitter:

Ms Marvel is Marvel Studio's first onscreen Muslim hero. The series will arrive on the streamer Disney Plus on June 8. The series is fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. She plays the role of a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

"The future is in her hands. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel," read the tweet on Marvel Studio's Instagram page shared on Tuesday.

As per reports, the character Kamala is an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Yet Kamala feels she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gets superpowers like her idols.

"Bad Boys for Life" helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category, and Meera Menon, who has worked on shows like "The Walking Dead", have directed the episodes of the series.

Bisha K Ali, a scribe and stand-up comic known for her personal-political comedy, serves as head writer on the project.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha also round out the cast of "Ms Marvel".

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Ali serve as executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson.

First appearing in the comics in 2014, Ms Marvel was created by G Willow Wilson, artiste Adrian Alphona, and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker.