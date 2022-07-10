'Ms Marvel' Iman Vellani meets 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson at Disneyland Paris event, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pics of Iman Vellani and Brie Larson from Disneyland Paris event

Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani recently met her on-screen idol 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson at a Disneyland Paris event. Images of Iman and Brie sharing fun and candid moments have been going viral on social media. Fans took to the comments section to share their excitement on this occasion as one of the youngest MCU actors, Iman got to meet Brie, an Oscar winner and the fan-favourite Captain Marvel.

Brie looks glamorous at the event

At the Disneyland Paris event, Brie wore a stunning black and gold cape over a fringe gold crop top and long, black skirt. Iman opted for a sheer black shirt along with high waist pants and Pom aka Mantis from MCU wore a black blazer dress. The MCU ladies brought the glam to the event and lit up the occasion with their exuberant presence.

Brie and Iman visit the Avengers campus in Disneyland Paris

After the red carpet photo-op, Brie and Iman also visited the Avengers campus at Disneyland Paris and met with the fans. They seemed excited to click the pictures at the venue.

Will Captain Marvel feature in Ms Marvel?

Meanwhile, the biggest question on the minds of the fans is whether or not Captain Marvel will have a cameo in Ms Marvel or not. Brie also repeated her popular Captain Marvel dialogue at the Disneyland Paris event. A portion of her speech is also going viral. She said, "Being here at Avengers Campus, its stories and characters have a place to come to life where fans can interact with them every single day. It feels so special and significant. My favorite place at Avengers Campus is obviously the new attraction, Flight Force. And, I know I can count on all of you to help Iron Man and Captain Marvel successfully complete their mission. Higher, further, faster, baby."