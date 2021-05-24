Image Source : TWITTER/@VKPANDIT98 Money Heist final season to release in two parts, Netflix announces dates

The fifth and final season of Netflix's smash hit Spanish series "Money Heist" will be split into two volumes of five episodes each, the streamer announced Monday. Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the show, titled "La Casa De Papel" in Spanish, wrapped production on its last chapter on May 14. While the first five episodes will be released on September 3, the remainder will debut after three months on December 3. The makers also released a 56 second-long teaser of the final season. According to the streaming platform, "the most famous heist in history will come to an end in two instalments of five episodes each: volume 1 will be released on September 3 and volume 2 will be released on December 3, 2021".

Pina said the team decided to change things a little bit considering the coronavirus pandemic and this being the final season.

"When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself.We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes," the series creator said in a statement.

"In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure," Pina added.

In the final season, the gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, played by Itziar Ituno, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own.

"The Professor (Alvaro Morte) has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan.

Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war," reads the official logline of the last chapter.

The popular series also stars Ursula Cobero as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herran as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belen Cuesta as Manila, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, and Jose Manuel Poga as Gandia.