MM Baig found dead at home: Filmmaker coached Hrithik Roshan with diction before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai debut

New Delhi:

Veteran filmmaker MM Baig was found dead at his house, his publicist Hanif Zaveri confirmed. Baig, who was in his 70s, was known for his work in films like Razia Sultan and for directing Chhoti Bahu. He was also the father of popular yesteryear child artist, Baby Guddu. According to Zaveri, Baig had been unwell for some time. When he did not step out of his house for four to five days, neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell coming from his residence. Authorities then entered the house and discovered his body.

Neighbours alerted police after foul smell

"He was unwell for quite some time. Since he did not come out of the house for four to five days, the neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell coming from his house. The police opened the door, found Baig sahab's body, and informed his daughter about it. They later took his body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem at around 1:30-2:00 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul," Zaveri told PTI.

Baig began his career as an assistant to J Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar, and Rakesh Roshan. Over the years, he worked on several films including Govinda’s Aadmi Khilona Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, and Karz Chukana Hai, along with Anil Kapoor-starrers Kala Bazaar and Kishen Kanhaiya.

MM Baig coached Hrithik Roshan ahead of debut in 2000

As an independent director, MM Baig helmed two films, including Naseeruddin Shah’s Masoom Gawah (1990), which remains unreleased, and Chhoti Bahu (1994), starring Shilpa Shirodkar. He also shared a close professional bond with Rakesh Roshan.

"Baig sahab shared a warm equation with Rakesh Roshan sahab. He helped Hrithik Roshan with diction, voice modulation, and dialogue delivery, as he was well-versed in these aspects. Baig sahab would assist Hrithik with mouthing dialogues long before his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai," Zaveri said.

Baig’s daughter, Baby Guddu, whose real name is Shahinda Baig, was among the most loved child artists of the 1980s. She featured in films like Aakhir Kyon?, Nagina, Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge, and Aulad, working alongside actors such as Rajesh Khanna, Smita Patil, Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, and Jeetendra.

