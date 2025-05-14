Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning actor plans to visit India in June, tries speaking Hindi | Watch Mission: Impossible has a different status in the crowd of action movies. For years, this franchise has been synonymous with adventure. Now with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise is bringing its most explosive and risky chapter.

New Delhi:

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of the year. Tom Cruise is once again making headlines because of his hard work and risky stunts. Meanwhile, one of its cast members of star of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Esai Morales, shared a fun moment during a virtual interview with PTI where he tried his hand at Hindi. The Hollywood actor not only tried saying 'Aap kaise hain?' but also revealed his plans to visit Delhi in June.

Watch the video here

The teaser and trailer of the film have increased the enthusiasm of the fans. One special stunt has created a stir on social media. Tom Cruise recently shared a video from the set of Mission: Impossible 8, in which he was seen preparing to jump from an aeroplane from a height of 10,000 feet. This stunt was so dangerous that fans were stunned to see it. In the video, Tom said that he trained for months for this stunt. He is doing this stunt himself without any doubles or CGI, which shows his courage. This scene was shot in Blyde River Canyon, South Africa, where he performed the stunt by hanging on the wing of a 1930s biplane. The video showed that Tom hung on the wing of a plane flying at a speed of 120-130 miles per hour, where he even fainted due to G-force. Still, he did not give up and completed the stunt.

Tom's passion for stunts

Tom Cruise has always been known for doing his stunts himself. In this film, too, he proved that he is unmatched in terms of action. In the video, he was seen discussing the planning and safety of the stunt with his team. The film is set to release on May 17, 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting for its action scenes.

Also Read: Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro's tears to Payal Kapadia turning jury, a look at memorable moments from day 1