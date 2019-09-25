Miley Cyrus' stalker arrested at her concert in Los Angeles

A man, who claimed that his "life's mission" was to wanted to impregnate singer Miley Cyrus, was arrested at one of her concerts.

David Rumsey, 42, showed up at the 26-year-old pop star's performance at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in Las Vegas when her bodyguards spotted him, reports "tmz.com".

After being caught, the stalker told Miley's team that "it's my life's mission to impregnate" the singer.

The stalker was detained by police amid the pop star’s performance at the T-Mobile Arena over the weekend after staff recognised him in the audience from a photograph they’d received from Miley’s security guards earlier that evening. The 26-year-old singer’s team were already on the lookout for Mr Rumsey as he’d been sending a number of concerning tweets to the Slide Away hitmaker. Some of the messages – which were sent over the course of a few months – included plans for the two of them to ‘party it up with 2pac, biggie, Prince, Michael Jackson and all those we lost’ and told her where to find him after the show.