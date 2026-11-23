American singer, songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus has given fans a closer look at one of the most special moments of her life. The singer has shared the first official photographs from her wedding to longtime partner Maxx Morando, a day after the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

The 33-year-old singer posted a collection of pictures on Instagram on Sunday, November 22. Keeping the caption simple, she wrote, "M + M 11.21.26", referring to the initials of the newlyweds and their wedding date. The photographs capture some intimate moments from the celebration, including the couple sharing a kiss.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's wedding pictures

One of the photographs shows Maxx kissing Miley on the cheek as they pose together in front of a white backdrop. A golden retriever wearing a floral collar can also be seen sitting beside them. Another picture captures the couple sharing a romantic moment, while other frames offer a closer look at their wedding-day outfits.

Miley opted for an elegant white silk gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The singer kept her look understated, allowing the dress to stand out. Maxx, meanwhile, wore a black suit from the same fashion house. The photographs also offer glimpses of family members present at the ceremony. Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus can be spotted in the background of one frame. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was also reportedly present with his partner, actress Elizabeth Hurley.

The ceremony is reported to have taken place at a private property in Palm Springs, with the venue decorated with white flowers. The celebrations were attended by close family members and friends. Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus, singer Doechii and fashion designer Donatella Versace were among those who congratulated the couple on social media.

How Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's relationship began

Miley and Maxx have been together since 2021. Speaking to British Vogue in 2023, the singer revealed that they first met after being set up on a blind date. Maxx is a drummer with the Los Angeles-based band Liily, which also performed at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in 2022.

The couple made their relationship public in the years that followed and kept much of their personal life away from the spotlight. They got engaged in 2025, with Maxx proposing during a trip to Japan. The engagement became public when Miley appeared with a prominent ring at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Before her relationship with Maxx, Miley was married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The two tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for several years but separated in 2019. Their divorce was finalised in 2020.

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Miley Cyrus gets married to longtime partner Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in California