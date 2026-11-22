Singer and actress Miley Cyrus married her longtime partner, Maxx Morando, in an intimate ceremony in California on November 21, after nearly five years of dating. According to news agency ANI, multiple sources confirmed the wedding to People magazine.

The wedding celebrations were attended by members of the singer's family, including her mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus gets married to longtime partner Maxx Morando

Several pictures and videos from Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's wedding ceremony have surfaced online. In the pictures, Cyrus and Morando can be seen exchanging vows beside a swimming pool. The couple stood beneath an arch decorated with white flowers as they celebrated their special day.

For the unversed, the wedding celebrations started a day earlier, on Friday, November 20, when the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for their family and loved ones. Cyrus' stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared a few pictures from the gathering on her Instagram Stories. One of the photographs also gave a glimpse of the dinner menu, which featured the initials 'M+M' at the top. Take a look:

(Image Source : LILY-ROSE PURCELL'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Lily-Rose Purcell's Instagram story.

When did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando get engaged?

The couple's wedding took place almost a year after their engagement was made public. People magazine reported the news on December 2, 2025. A day before the confirmation, Cyrus was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, sparking speculation about her engagement to Morando.

Before dating Morando, Miley Cyrus was in a relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth. The two got married in December 2018 but decided to part ways in August 2019. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020.

More about Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter and actress who rose to fame as a teen idol through Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. Over the years, she has released several hit songs, including Party in the USA, Malibu, Wrecking Ball and Flowers, among others.

Meanwhile, Maxx Morando is a Los Angeles-based drummer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known as a member of the band Liily. His film credits include The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026), Miley Cyrus: Interlude 1 (2025) and Miley Cyrus: End of the World (2025).

(With ANI Inputs)

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