Michael crosses $1 billion (Rs 8,600 crore) worldwide, overtakes Oppenheimer to become highest-grossing biopic

New Delhi:

More than 17 years after his death, Michael Jackson continues to break records. Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring the late singer's nephew Jaafar Jackson in his acting debut, has made history by becoming the first biographical film to cross the $1 billion (Rs 8,600 crore) mark at the worldwide box office, surpassing every biopic released before it.

Before reaching the $1 billion (Rs 8,600 crore) milestone, Michael had already crossed two major box office landmarks. It first surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody, which concluded its theatrical run with $911 million (Rs 7,835 crore) worldwide.

Michael overtakes Oppenheimer to script box office history

It then overtook Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which grossed $977 million (Rs 8,402 crore) globally, to become the highest-grossing biopic of all time. Lionsgate has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the film's success. While several major Hollywood studios reportedly chose not to back the project, Lionsgate partnered with Universal Pictures and Kino Films to finance the film.

According to The New York Times, Michael has become the first independent studio production to cross the $1 billion (Rs 8,600 crore) mark worldwide. The achievement is significant not only for Michael Jackson's legacy but also as an example of the rewards that can come from backing an ambitious project.

Michael box office collection on opening day

Although the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, earning a 40 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences responded far more positively, giving it a 97 per cent audience score.

Much of the praise has been directed at Jaafar Jackson's portrayal of his legendary uncle. The film also enjoyed a strong opening, earning $217 million (Rs 1,866 crore) on its first day in theatres. Positive word of mouth helped sustain its momentum, allowing it to surpass the $1 billion (Rs 8,600 crore) mark within months of its release.

What is Michael about?

The film explores not only Michael Jackson's life and career but also the dynamics of the Jackson family during their early years. Jaafar Jackson portrays Michael Jackson, while Juliano Krue Valdi plays the younger version of the music icon. Colman Domingo stars as Joe Jackson, Nia Long plays Katherine Jackson, and Jessica Sula portrays La Toya Jackson.

The story also focuses on the Jackson 5, with several actors portraying the brothers at different stages of their lives. Jamal R Henderson and Jayden Harville play Jermaine Jackson, Tre Horton and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter portray Marlon Jackson, Rhyan Hill and Judah Edwards play Tito Jackson, while Joseph David-Jones and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre portray Jackie Jackson. Notably, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter previously played young Marlon in the original national tour of MJ: The Musical.

The film also features several key figures who helped shape Michael Jackson's career. Miles Teller plays longtime entertainment lawyer John Branca, while Kendrick Sampson portrays legendary producer Quincy Jones, who collaborated with Jackson on albums including Off the Wall and Thriller.

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