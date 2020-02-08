Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
Meghan Trainor embarrassed after caught outside adult toy store

'Dear Future Husband' singer Meghan Trainor says she was more than a little embarrassed to be caught with purchased goods.

Published on: February 08, 2020 13:55 IST
"Dear Future Husband" hitmaker Meghan Trainor was shocked to find paparazzi outside a sex toy store as she exited with her husband Daryl Sabara.

The singer says she was more than a little embarrassed to be caught with purchased goods she had bought for a friend, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Asked about the photographs during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday night, Trainor said: "I was surprised that there were paparazzi there, because I've been there before to get me stuff."

She added: "That trip I was getting one of my best friends something, because she needed a little help and I'm a good friend."

