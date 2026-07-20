Meet the hundreds of Indian artists who helped bring Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey to life

New Delhi:

The very first scene of The Odyssey captures the viewer's attention right away. Matt Damon leads the cast, with Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya joining him on screen. But once the film ends and the credits start rolling, another story quietly unfolds. Among the names listed are hundereds of Indian artists and technicians who spent months working behind the scenes. They may never appear on screen, but their work is present in almost every frame of the film. Much of that contribution comes from DNEG, the visual effects studio that has been one of Nolan's closest creative collaborators for years.

It is significant to note that The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's 9th collaboration with DNEG. Priviously, they have worked together on Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), Tenet (2020) and Oppenheimer (2023).

DNEG visual masterclass and the manpower behind it

Visual effects on a film the scale of The Odyssey are never the work of one person or even one country. They are built by hundreds of artists working together across multiple departments, often from different parts of the world. For The Odyssey, DNEG's teams were involved across compositing, matchmove, roto, prep, assets and production. Their work ranged from refining complex visual effects shots to ensuring every frame blended seamlessly with Nolan's practical filmmaking style.

The credits of The Odyssey on IMDb suggests that out of 338 visual effects team, 200 are Indians. The credits also show that Indian talent was trusted with major responsibilities on the project. While audiences notice the finished product, much of the painstaking work happens long before the film reaches cinemas.

Indian professionals led several key DNEG departments

Among the senior names are Vinayaga Sundar and Stephen Tew, who served as Compositing Supervisors. Radhika Patel, Lokesh Reddy Yamathi and Jitendravijay Srinivasagan worked as Matchmove Supervisors, while Shiju Kaladharan headed the Asset department.

The Prep team was led by Bala Gopisetty and Shyamsundar Chandrasekaran, with Amardeep Singh overseeing the Roto department.

Behind the scenes, Balendu Kurup worked as Production Manager. Ekta Mukherjee and Shivam Sharma were Line Producers, while Pooja Purohit served as Visual Effects Line Producer. The production coordination team included Revathi Sankar, Gurram Swathi, Sanket Balwantrao and Pankaj Goswami.

These roles often go unnoticed by audiences, but they are essential to keeping a project of this scale moving from one stage to the next.

Hundreds of artists who came together

The leadership team is only part of the story. The credits also feature artists including CS Arjun, Selvakumar B., Hari Babu, Arijit Chatterjee, Vijay Bonde, Oniel Fernandes, Amudhan G, Rajat Ramesh Hegde, Chandrashekar Jenega, Bharath Kumar, Hemanth Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Umesh Kumar, Samarendra Lenka, Arun Madhavan, Pavan Magadum, Manoj Makwana, Vishal Mishra, Niladri Naskar, Pednekar Omkar, Akash Pakhidde, Balaji Rajendran, Sudheer Rai, Vivek Ranga, Gyaneshwar Reddy, Ajay Goutham S, Sudipta Saha, Akash Saini, Abhishek Singh, Sanju S., Soumyanath Samith, Raviraj Sawant, Amey Shinde, R Sudharsan and Mahesh Uppala, among many others.

Each artist handled a small part of an enormous process. Some tracked camera movement, others prepared footage for visual effects, while many worked on compositing shots that audiences would never realise had been digitally enhanced.

It is the kind of work that is easy to miss precisely because it is meant to feel invisible.

DNEG and Christopher Nolan's Oscar collaborations

The studio has worked with Christopher Nolan on several of his biggest films, becoming one of his most trusted visual effects partners. That collaboration has also been recognised at the Academy Awards. DNEG won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Interstellar, Tenet and Oppenheimer, films that combined Nolan's practical filmmaking with cutting edge visual effects.

For DNEG, The Odyssey is another milestone in a partnership that has grown over more than a decade.

Also Read: The Odyssey Movie Review: Christopher Nolan's epic is a visually staggering journey that never loses sight of its emotional core