Meet Himesh Patel, the British-Indian actor who plays Eurylochus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

New Delhi:

The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan stars a star-studded cast that consists of several renowned Hollywood actors, but the one actor who has managed to attract everyone’s attention is the British-Indian actor Himesh Patel. Even though he has established himself through his career over time, his role in Nolan's upcoming epic is helping him reach out to a bigger audience worldwide as he plays the role of Odysseus' second in command, Eurylochus.

Let us get to know the actor of Indian origin.

Who is Himesh Patel?

For the unversed, Himesh Patel is a British actor of Indian descent, famous for his contributions to TV series, movies and theatre productions. Born on October 13, 1990, in Cambridgeshire, England, Patel belongs to a family of Gujarati Hindu descent. His parents, who hail from Kenya and Zambia, migrated to the UK and ran a newsagent's shop. Patel has been raised speaking Gujarati at home.

He developed his passion for acting at an early age. He started off in a school drama before joining a local theater group and later The Young Actors' Company in Cambridge where he was not only taught acting but also how to play music.

What character does Himesh Patel perform in The Odyssey?

In the film version of The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan, Himesh Patel plays the character of Eurylochus, who is one of the major characters in Odysseus’ crew. Eurylochus is Odysseus’ second-in-command on the journey to return back home to Ithaca following the Trojan War. This character is known for criticising Odysseus’ decisions and creating rifts among the crew in Greek mythology. But the film only has few shades of this.

Himesh Patel's claim to fame

The career of Himesh Patel as an actor began very early when at age 16, he secured the role of Tamwar Masood in the popular BBC drama EastEnders. He had been seen in over 560 episodes from 2007 to 2016.

It was his portrayal of the role of Jack Malik in the musical comedy film by Danny Boyle called Yesterday that made him an international success. He played the character of Jack Malik, a struggling guitarist who miraculously is the only person in the world to remember The Beatles.

Working once more with Christopher Nolan

The Odyssey is not Himesh Patel's first project with Christopher Nolan. He was earlier seen working with Nolan in his 2020 sci-fi film Tenet, in which he played Mahir. After that, Himesh Patel has continued his journey into various successful international productions. Himesh was nominated for his performance in HBO’s Station Eleven series, while he has also worked in Netflix’s movie Don’t Look Up along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep. He was also seen playing Dr John Watson in Enola Holmes 2 and Enola Holmes 3.

Some of Himesh Patel's other recent works include Good Grief, The Assessment, and HBO comedy series The Franchise.

Anything to note regarding his personal life?

Unlike most actors, Himesh Patel is someone who keeps his personal life out of public eye. But in an interview with Red Online UK, he talked about being a father.

Also Read: The Odyssey Movie Review: Christopher Nolan's epic is a visually staggering journey that never loses sight of its emotional core