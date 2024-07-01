Mean Girls to Freaky Friday: Decoding Lindsay Lohan's stardom | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan gained worldwide recognition after starring as the hit character Cady Heron in Mean Girls and since then she has given more hits including Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen among others. On the occasion of her 37th birthday let's decode her rise to stardom. Born on July 2, 1986, the American actress, singer-songwriter, producer and entrepreneur made her breakthrough in 1998 Walt Disney Pictures The Parent Trap. After the success of the first film, she went on to give several hits. Let's take a look at a few of her popular films.

1. Mean Girls

Mean Girls tells the story of Cady joining a new public school and befriends Janis and Damian. They warn Cady to avoid the Plastics, a group led by Regina. Things get worse when she falls in love with Aaron, Regina's ex-boyfriend. Directed by Mark Waters, the film stars Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett.

2. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen tells the story of Lola bags a coveted role in a school play after moving to New Jersey, which earns her the wrath of Carla, the most popular girl in school, who will do anything to ruin Lola's life. Directed by Sara Sugarman, the film stars Sara Sugarman, Megan Fox, Alison Pill, Adam Garcia and Eli Mariethal.

3. Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas is the story of a young, newly engaged heiress who has a skiing accident in the days before Christmas. After she is diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome cabin owner and his daughter. Directed by Janeen Damian, the film stars Chord Overstreet, Aliana Lohan, Olivia Monet Perez, Camelia Somers and George Young.

4. Irish Wish

Irish Wish is the story of Maddie putting her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the wedding, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. Directed by Janeen Damian, the film stars Ed Speleers, Ayesha Curry, Jane Seymour and Alexander Vlahos.

5. Freaky Friday

Freaky Friday is the story of Tess and her daughter, Anna, who do not get along. However, things take a turn when, in a freak incident, they switch bodies and are forced to live each other's lives. Directed by Mark Waters, the film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Harmon, Ryan Malgarini, Haley Hudson and Chad Michael Murray.

6. Georgia Rule

Georgia Rule tells the story of a woman seeking her rigid, God-fearing mother's help when her teenage daughter becomes uncontrollable. A few days in, she finds her family breaking apart as scandalous, heartbreaking secrets emerge. Directed by Garry Marshall, the film stars Jane Fonda, Felicity Huffman, Garrett Hedlund, Dermot Mulroney and Cary Elwes.

