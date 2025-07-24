Matthew Perry died of ketamine overdose: Doctor pleads guilty, can be sentenced to 40 years in prison Friends actor Matthew Perry died of ketamine overdose. Dr Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty in LA court in the actor’s death case.

One of the doctors admitted his mistake in the case of veteran actor Matthew Perry's death due to overdose of ketamine. Dr Salvador Plasencia on Wednesday admitted to giving ketamine to the actor a month before his death and can be sentenced to 40 years for this crime.

For the unversed, Plasencia is the fourth of the five people charged in connection with the death of Friends actor Matthew Perry, who admitted his crime. Standing next to his lawyer in the Los Angeles federal court, he pleaded guilty in four cases before Judge Sherrilyn Peace Garnett.

Doctor had earlier pleaded not guilty

According to a signed document filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Plasencia, 43, was to be tried in August, but last month the doctor agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine. He spoke only to answer the judge's questions. When asked if his lawyers had considered all the possibilities of pleas and punishment in the case? Plasencia replied, 'They have considered everything.'

Dr Salvador Plasencia had previously declared himself innocent, but in exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed to drop three additional counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of falsifying records. Prosecutors presented an outline of the charges in court ahead of the plea and said, 'As Plasencia's lawyers have emphasised, he did not sell Perry the dose that caused the actor's death.'

Dr Salvador Plasencia's possible sentence

Dr Plasencia admitted that when the doctor gave Perry an injection, he fainted and his blood pressure rose, but Plasencia still left more ketamine for Perry's assistant to inject. The doctor can face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. He has been out on bail since his arrest in August and will remain free until his sentencing on December 3. Plasencia did not speak to reporters outside the courthouse and walked out with his lawyers.

