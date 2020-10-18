Matthew McConaughey reveals his father James Donald died while having sex

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALLYMCCONAUGHEY Matthew McConaughey's father's death

Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey recently revealed a shocking detail on how his father passed away. The actor who is all set for the release of his new memoir, "Greenlights" opened up about his family’s history. In an excerpt featured in his People cover story, Matthew mentioned that his dad James Donald died in 1992 while having sex with his mother Kay. Yes, you read that right!

Talking about it Matthew said, "I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.' My knees buckled. I couldn't believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He'd always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I'm gonna be makin' love to your mother'. And that's what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”

Even though the death happened 28 years ago but as soon as this news came out, it went viral and how. Many of the actor’s fans started talking and discussing about the same on social media.

Matthew’s father James and his mother Kay had an on-again, off-again relationship in marriage. The couple got separated with eachother three times and remarried again. And the actor Matthew was conceived shortly after their third wedding.

Talking about his parent’s on and off relationship, he told People saying, "They were, at times, violent.” Mathew further added, "As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm."

Well, what do you think about the whole anecdote which he shared?

With Input from IANS.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage