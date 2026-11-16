Matt Damon on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: 'This was the phone call I had been waiting for my entire life'

Some film projects stay with actors long after the cameras stop rolling, and Matt Damon believes Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one such experience. The Hollywood actor, who plays the lead role of Odysseus in the upcoming film, has spoken about what the project means to him. He revealed that the call offering him the role was something he had been waiting for his entire life.

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey is among Nolan's most ambitious projects. For Damon, however, the experience has been about more than just being part of a large-scale production. The actor has described it as one of the most significant opportunities of his career.

What Matt Damon said about The Odyssey

Damon shared his experience during a special screening of The Odyssey at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The screening was followed by a question-and-answer session hosted by actor Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking about landing the role of the Greek warrior Odysseus, Damon said, "This was the phone call I had been waiting for my entire life." He admitted that he had never expected to get an opportunity like this, making the offer particularly special for him.

Matt Damon on working with Christopher Nolan

The actor also spoke about the scale of the production and how different the experience was from his previous films. According to Damon, he had never worked on a project of this magnitude before.

One aspect that stood out was Nolan's decision to capture most of the film in-camera rather than depend heavily on other techniques. Damon said that the production brought together people from several departments, with everyone expected to put in considerable effort.

He also praised Nolan's work ethic, pointing out that the filmmaker works just as hard as he expects from the people around him. Damon felt that there was a strong sense of teamwork on set, with every department taking on the challenge and contributing to the film.

Describing the experience, the actor said that making The Odyssey felt less like shooting a movie and more like setting out on a grand expedition.

What is the story of The Odyssey?

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on the ancient Greek epic by Homer. The story follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. His journey is filled with dangerous encounters and challenges that keep him away from his family.

Damon plays Odysseus, while Tom Holland portrays his son, Telemachus. Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, Odysseus' wife. The film also features Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron in important roles.

With a story drawn from one of the most enduring works of ancient literature and Nolan at the helm, the film brings together a large ensemble cast for an ambitious retelling of the Greek epic.

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