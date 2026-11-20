Marvel Comics has revealed the name of its latest version of Iron Man, and it is far from the familiar red-and-gold armoured superhero fans know. Tony Stark, who has long been associated with the Iron Man identity, has now been transformed into a monstrous creature called The Iron Thing as part of the upcoming Hulk War storyline. The first look of Iron Thing has been revealed in the latest edition of the comic.

The Infernal Hulk turns Iron Man into The Iron Thing

The transformation of Iron Man leaves him looking like a massive, misshapen creature, even larger and bulkier than the Hulk. He is now known as The Iron Thing and could become one of the Infernal Hulk's key allies.

The new name also appears to be an insult aimed at Tony. Known for his intelligence, confidence and advanced technology, Stark is now reduced to a creature whose strength matters more than his mind. His familiar high-tech armour is gone, and a simple grey mask is all that covers his face. Take a look:

(Image Source : MARVEL COMICS) The Iron Thing introduced

Robert Downey Jr played Iron Man in MCU

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man, is returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe as as Victor Von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom, in Avengers: Doomsday. He has released a new featurette for Avengers: Doomsday, offering a glimpse into Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU. The actor, who became popular as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, is now stepping into a completely different role as Victor Von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom.

In the featurette, Downey Jr reflected on his decision to return to the franchise after Avengers: Endgame. He said the possibility was first discussed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, following which he took some time to consider the offer.

Recalling the conversation, the actor said, “I kinda made my peace with it, and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever…?’ And I really thought about it and wondered, how many surprises are left?”

Downey Jr also spoke about his new character and what makes Doctor Doom a formidable villain. Highlighting the importance of strong antagonists in superhero films, he said, “Many of these movies are only as good as its villains. Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, those levels to the stakes here.”

The actor also praised the ensemble cast of Avengers: Doomsday and spoke about the experience of working with so many talented performers. “It's such a long bench of talent, and these are people I would do any movie with, eight days a week,” he said.

Towards the end of the featurette, Downey Jr got emotional while speaking about his connection with the Marvel franchise and the responsibility of meeting audience expectations. He added, “We just keep trying to earn it with every breath. It's really hard to explain the love I have for this..”

Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release. The film will arrive in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and will also be available in Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision and other premium formats.

ALSO READ:

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking opens at midnight, several shows sell out across India within 24 hours