Marvel star Jonathan Majors announces engagement with Meagan Good at event in Los Angeles

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM X VIDEO Jonathan Major and Megan Good

Jonathan Majors, who is known for portraying Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man, surprised his fans after he announced his engagement with Meagan Good at an event on Monday. The couple announced their engagement on the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles. At the event, Meagan also showed off her diamond ring. ''EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms," Meagan said of their first encounter two years ago.

Meagan and Majors began dating in May last year, two months after his imprisonment for an alleged domestic fight with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors, who has maintained his innocence in the case, was convicted of misdemeanour assault and harassment in December and sentenced to a 52-week in-person counselling program and a fine in April. Throughout Majors' legal issues, Meagan was at his side, supporting him in numerous court appearances in New York City.

In one of her previous interviews, Meagan, talked about Majors, saying, "I love his style," she said. "I just love how he puts it together," reported E! News. She later opened up about her relationship with Majors. "I take everyone's opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I'm the one who has to live my life," she said, adding, "I'm the one who has to get to Heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did. So, I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live."

''The support we've been able to give to each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care, and the thoughtfulness," Meagan added, "it's been really wonderful.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jonathan Majors was last seen in Creed III, playing Damian 'Diamond Dame' Anderson. On the other hand, Meagan Good last featured in Divorce in the Black, alongside Cory Hardrict.

(WIth ANI inputs)

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Or Singham Again, which film will premiere first on OTT? Check here