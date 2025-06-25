Marvel Ironheart X Review: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos' show gets mixed reactions | See online responses MCU's Ironheart has been released on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Read further to see the first reactions to the series.

New Delhi:

Marvel has made many superhero films so far. This includes a popular film like 'Iron Man'. Now, the MCU is back with another television series, 'Ironheart'. In this series, the character of the superhero is played by a girl, played by Dominique Thorne. The series is out on Jio Hotstar. So why waste time? Let's have a look at the X review of the MCU series.

Marvel Ironheart X Review

Well, it seems like netizens are in a fix! While some seem to have liked the show, others are calling it a disappointing watch. A user wrote on X, '#Ironheart have some fun moments, but it’s never interesting enough nor does it manage to stick the landing. Bland characters and a super uninteresting plot that doesn’t know where it wants to go. A disappointment overall.' Another tweet read, '#Ironheart starts off rough but finishes strong. Thorne, Cross, & Ehrenreich anchor this story by giving it the emotional beats it needs. '

See some other reactions here:

Audiences had high hopes with 'Ironheart'

The trailer of the series 'Ironheart' has been well-received by the audience. This trailer had about 9 lakh views in a few hours. Around 80 thousand likes were also received in the initial hour. Hence, users were hoping that this series would also be great like the film.

About the series

The executive producer of the series 'Ironheart' is Ryan Coogler. The television series premiered on June 24, 2025 on Jio Hotstar. Apart from Dominique Thorne, the series also features Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich and Regan Aliyah. The villain in 'Ironheart' is played by Anthony Ramos. The show is directed by Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes.

