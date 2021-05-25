Marvel gives glimpse into world of 'Eternals'; teases Indian wedding, superheroes discuss Avengers

Image Source : TWITTER/@GEMMA_CHAN Marvel gives glimpse into world of 'Eternals'

Marvel Studios on Monday released the first full teaser trailer into the much-anticipated "Eternals", directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and headlined by a diverse cast including the likes of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and Don Lee.

While the storyline still seems to be guarded by the famously private studio, nuptials which appear to be from an Indian wedding, Nanjiani dancing to a Bollywood number and the ancient team of superheroes discussing who would lead the Avengers after Iron Man and Captain America are enough to get Marvel fans hooked to the film, slated to be released in November.

According to the 2.08 minute-long teaser trailer, the Eternals are an alien race living on Earth since the days of the Early Man.

"We have watched, and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now," Hayek''s Ajak says in the video.

And so, the Eternals team up to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The trailer also pays special attention to Marvel''s Indian fans as it shows Sersi (Chan) and Ikaris (Madden) tying the knot in what appeared to be an Indian ceremony, where they exchanged marigold garlands.

Nanjiani, who plays Kingo and is posing as a Bollywood superstar on Earth, also gets to show off his dancing skills in the video.

The viewer also gets the first look at Marvel''s new team of 10 ancient superheroes, which also includes Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, and Barry Keoghan, in full costume.

Kit Harington and Madden''s co-star from "Game of Thrones" makes a brief appearance as Dane Whitman, a human warrior who wields a mystical sword.

Towards the end of the video, as the heroes are sharing a meal on the dining table, Sprite, played by McHugh, asks "So, now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone, who do you think is gonna lead the Avengers?"

A keen Ikaris (Madden) replies, "I could lead them". To which the whole table erupts into laughter.

Indian actor Harish Patel, whose credits include films like "Mandi", "Mr India" and "Mohra", gets more screen time in this teaser trailer that the video of Marvel''s Phase 4, released earlier this month, as one of the people sitting at the table.

"The Eternals" follows the events of "Avengers: Endgame", which was released in 2019.