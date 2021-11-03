Marvel's Eternals: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Release Date, HD Download, Cast, Trailer, Book Tickets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CIVIISWAR Marvel's Eternals: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Release Date, HD Download, Cast, Trailer, Tickets

The American superhero film, Eternals is all set to release in India. The third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU)- Phase Four is the first collaboration of Academy award-winning director Chloe Zhao with Marvel Studios. This 26th Marvel movie welcomes an exciting new team of Super-Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie's plot is about these titular beings that have lived in secret on the earth for 7000 years. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants.

Eternals Release Date

Eternals releases in India on November 5. The movie was first slated to be released towards the end of October. Later, the date was pushed to the current, a day after Diwali.

The movie will be released on November 3 in countries including Germany, France, South Korea, and Indonesia among others. Eternals will hit the theatres on November 4 in countries including UAE, Singapore, and Thailand. Other than India, USA, UK, and Japan are some of the other countries where Eternals will release on November 5.

Eternals Tickets Online

Eternals tickets can be pre-booked on the official websites of leading cinemas like PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival Cinemas, and SPI Cinemas, and also on platforms like BookMyShow and Paytm. The movie will be released in 2D, 4DX, 3D, 4DX 3D, IMAX 3D, IMAX 2D formats. The price of the tickets vary from Rs. 140 to almost Rs. 1,650 as per the location and the formats.

Eternals Director

Chloé Zhao

Eternals Screenplay

Chloé Zhao

Patrick Burleigh

Ryan Firpo

Kaz Firpo

Eternals Producers

Kevin Feige

Nate Moore

Eternals Cinematography

Ben Davis

Eternals Music

Ramin Djawadi

Eternals Cast

Gemma Chan as Sersi

Richard Madden as Ikaris

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Lia McHugh as Sprite

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Barry Keoghan as Druig

Don Lee as Gilgamesh

Harish Patel as Karun

Kit Harington as Dane Whitman

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Angelina Jolie as Thena

Additionally, Haaz Sleiman portrays an architect who is Phastos' husband, and Ozer Ercan plays a smuggler. David Kaye voices the Celestial Arishem the Judge. Gil Birmingham, Jashaun St. John, and Zain Al Rafeea have been cast in undisclosed roles. The Deviant leader Kro will also appear in the film, as will the Celestial Nezarr the Calculator. Harry Styles appears as Eros / Starfox in a post-credits scene.

Eternals Trailer

Eternals Poster

Marvel's Eternals: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Release Date, HD Download, Cast, Trailer, Book Tickets

Eternals Genre

Action, Adventure, Drama

The Eternals follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019.